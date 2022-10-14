Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 457 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $20,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,131.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,246.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

