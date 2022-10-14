Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.