Astor Investment Management LLC Has $27.60 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,524 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 391,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 79,901 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 69,152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $20.33 during trading hours on Friday. 2,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

