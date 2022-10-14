Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 4,586 Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.30% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

USTB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,235. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16.

