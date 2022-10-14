Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 95,555 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,555 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 140,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,550. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

