ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATI shares. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $819,490. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATI Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $40,221,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ATI by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 24.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after buying an additional 469,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $12,302,000.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. ATI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.92 and a beta of 1.22.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

