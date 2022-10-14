Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $141.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.74.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

