Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVACF. Cheuvreux upgraded Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Avance Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Avance Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

AVACF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.20. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419. Avance Gas has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

Read More

