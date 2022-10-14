Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Up 2.9 %

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Starbucks stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

