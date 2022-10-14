Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 8,609 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Vertex Energy worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

VTNR opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

