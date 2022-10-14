Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $65.20 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $175.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

