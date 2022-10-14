Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

