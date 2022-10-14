Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

