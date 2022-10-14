AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, AVINOC has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $88.23 million and approximately $608,580.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.46 or 0.27379392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010693 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

