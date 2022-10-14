Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.20.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 5.5 %

CAR stock traded down $9.89 on Wednesday, hitting $171.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,102. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 47.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

