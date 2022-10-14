Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.