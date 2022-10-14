Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $752.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $663.67 and a 200-day moving average of $647.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

