Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.9 %

EW opened at $84.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,606. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

