Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $671,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

