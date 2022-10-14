Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $76.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.