Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

