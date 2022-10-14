Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,827,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

ENPH opened at $248.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.76 and a 200 day moving average of $226.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.