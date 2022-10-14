Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $46.90 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

