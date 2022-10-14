Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AYA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of AYA traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,843. The stock has a market cap of C$825.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.59. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

