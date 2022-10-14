AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
AZZ Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of AZZ opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ
In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AZZ
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in AZZ by 92.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AZZ by 10.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 42.6% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 55.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AZZ
AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
