Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,037,000 after acquiring an additional 807,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

