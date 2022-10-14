Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

NYSE:HUM opened at $500.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

