Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,368,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $333.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.64 and a 200-day moving average of $372.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

