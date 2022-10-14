Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

