Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $111.51 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $113.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,013.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,291. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

