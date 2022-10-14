Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

