Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $597,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $6,388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 614,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,354,000 after buying an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.45.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $259.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.47 and a 200-day moving average of $268.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

