Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,217,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.24.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.