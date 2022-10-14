Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $722,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $114.26 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

