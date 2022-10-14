Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.