Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $726,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VTI stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

