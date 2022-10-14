Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Lpwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,056,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,926,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $21.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.