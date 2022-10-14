Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 42,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

