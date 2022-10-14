Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

