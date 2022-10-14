Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

NYSE:BALL opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Ball’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

