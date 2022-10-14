Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.
NYSE:BALL opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $97.99.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
