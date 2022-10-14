Bank of America Cuts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $120.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Westlake from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.43.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

