Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWM. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.89 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

