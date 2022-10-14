Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.10. 1,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

