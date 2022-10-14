Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Down 79.3% in September

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNNR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,155. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. Banner Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

