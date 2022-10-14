BarnBridge (BOND) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.64 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a market cap of $45.56 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for $4.66 or 0.00024329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.46 or 0.27673205 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010808 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,782,043 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

