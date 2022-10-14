Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of BNED stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.33.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
