Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.2% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,360,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 275,045 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,968,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 182,249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 36.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 415,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.4% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

