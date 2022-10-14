BCS Wealth Management Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilshire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 768,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000.

BATS:EFV traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $39.55. 5,876,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

