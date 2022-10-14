BCS Wealth Management Invests $1.88 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 0.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 80,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.75. 2,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

