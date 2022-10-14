BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average of $196.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

