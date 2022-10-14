BCS Wealth Management Purchases 632 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 78,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,241 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

Further Reading

